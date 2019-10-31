East Carolina vs. Cincinnati live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

East Carolina (home) vs. No. 17 Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: East Carolina 3-5; Cincinnati 6-1

What to Know

Cincinnati has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Cincinnati and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Bearcats are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while East Carolina is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid victory over Tulsa last week, winning 24-13. Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to RB Gerrid Doaks, who rushed for 91 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. Doaks' performance made up for a slower game against Houston two weeks ago. Doaks scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.

On Saturday, East Carolina was out to avenge their 20-13 loss to South Florida from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Pirates ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-20 walloping at South Florida's hands. The Pirates were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-10.

The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Everything came up roses for the Bearcats against the Pirates when the two teams last met in November of last year as the squad secured a 56-6 win. Will Cincinnati repeat their success, or does East Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 23-point favorite against the Pirates.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Cincinnati have won three out of their last four games against East Carolina.