The Florida Atlanta Owls will visit the East Carolina Pirates for an American Athletic Conference showdown on Thursday night. ECU is 4-4 on the season and 2-2 in conference play while FAU is 2-6 overall and 0-4 in the league. The Pirates won the first AAC matchup between these programs last season 22-7 as 7.5-point road underdogs and are now 2-0 against the Owls all-time. This will be the second game for ECU interim head coach Blake Harrell, who took over after Mike Houston was fired on Oct. 20.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C. The Pirates are favored by 7.5 points in the latest East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic odds and the over/under is 57.5 points.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic spread: ECU -7.5

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic over/under: 57.5 points

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic money line: ECU -293, FAU +231

The Pirates are coming off a 56-34 win over Temple on Oct. 26 where they rushed for a season-high 225 yards and piled up 494 yards of total offense. Rahjai Harris rushed 11 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in the victory and ECU had two receivers manage at least 100 yards and a score: Chase Sowell (4-117-1) and Anthony Smith (4-101-1).

Florida Atlantic is coming off a 44-21 loss to South Florida on Friday and now has to turn around on a short week against a team on a bye. However, it wasn't all bad for Tom Herman's Owls, who put up 485 yards of total offense in the defeat.

