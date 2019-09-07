East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

East Carolina (home) vs. Gardner-Webb (away)

Current Records: East Carolina 0-1-0; Gardner-Webb 0-1-0

Last Season Records: East Carolina 3-9-0; Gardner-Webb 3-8-0;

What to Know

East Carolina will square off against Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

East Carolina kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 6-34 punch to the gut against NC State last week. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Pirates of the 3-58 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Dec. 1 of last year.

Gardner-Webb also just played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn't get the result they wanted. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 28-49 walloping at Charlotte's hands. Gardner-Webb was surely aware of their 31-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

East Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 31-point (!) margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.99

Odds

The Pirates are a big 31 point favorite against the Runnin' Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 31 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.