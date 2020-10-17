Who's Playing

Navy @ East Carolina

Current Records: Navy 2-2; East Carolina 1-2

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will be returning home after a two-game road trip. East Carolina and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Pirates didn't have too much trouble with the South Florida Bulls on the road last week as they won 44-24. QB Holton Ahlers and RB Rahjai Harris were among the main playmakers for East Carolina as the former passed for three TDs and 222 yards on 26 attempts in addition to picking up 35 yards on the ground and the latter rushed for two TDs and 115 yards on 19 carries. Ahlers hadn't helped his team much against the Georgia State Panthers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Special teams collected 14 points for East Carolina. K Jake Verity delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Navy sidestepped the Temple Owls for a 31-29 victory. FB Nelson Smith was the offensive standout of the contest for Navy, rushing for two TDs and 120 yards on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Smith has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Pirates are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

East Carolina suffered a grim 42-10 defeat to the Midshipmen when the two teams previously met in September of last year. Maybe East Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville,, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville,, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.68

Odds

The Midshipmen are a 3-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Navy have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last six years.