Who's Playing

No. 18 NC State @ East Carolina

Last Season Records: East Carolina 7-5; NC State 9-3

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates and the NC State Wolfpack will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. East Carolina was on the positive side of .500 (7-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, NC State finished last year at 9-3 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pirates snagged 15 interceptions last year, the 14th most (top 6%) in the nation. The Wolfpack were completely their equal: they collected 15 interceptions, too.

Since the experts predict a loss, East Carolina will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 10-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

NC State have won two out of their last three games against East Carolina.