Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ East Carolina

Current Records: Old Dominion 1-0; East Carolina 0-1

Last Season Records: East Carolina 7-5; Old Dominion 6-7

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will play host again and welcome the Old Dominion Monarchs to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Old Dominion should still be riding high after a victory, while the Pirates will be looking to get back in the win column.

East Carolina missed a PAT kick in the fourth quarter against the NC State Wolfpack last week, and it came back to haunt them. East Carolina and NC State were almost perfectly matched up, but East Carolina suffered an agonizing 21-20 loss. A silver lining for East Carolina was the play of QB Holton Ahlers, who passed for two TDs and 267 yards on 41 attempts in addition to picking up 57 yards on the ground.

Speaking of close games: things were close when the Monarchs and the Virginia Tech Hokies clashed last Friday, but Old Dominion ultimately edged out the opposition 20-17. Old Dominion's only offensive touchdown came from RB Blake Watson.

Old Dominion's defense was a presence, as it collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

East Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Old Dominion when the teams previously met three seasons ago, sneaking past 24-21. Will East Carolina repeat their success, or do the Monarchs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

East Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Old Dominion in the last eight years.