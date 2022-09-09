The Old Dominion Monarchs will try to pull off an upset for the second consecutive week when they face the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday night. Old Dominion opened the season with a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech as a 6-point underdog. East Carolina nearly sprung an upset of its own, but it fell just short in a 21-20 loss to No. 13 NC State.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Pirates are favored by 12.5 points in the latest East Carolina vs. Old Dominion odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 53.5.

East Carolina vs. Old Dominion spread: ECU -12.5

East Carolina vs. Old Dominion over/under: 54 points

Why East Carolina can cover

East Carolina hung with No. 13 NC State last week, but a pair of missed kicks late in the game doomed the Pirates. They missed a game-tying extra point with 2:58 remaining and then missed a 41-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds. However, East Carolina easily covered the 12.5-point spread, which is why the Pirates are big favorites this week.

Senior quarterback Holton Ahlers completed 25 of 41 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 57 rushing yards on five carries. Old Dominion used four Virginia Tech turnovers to pull off its upset win last week, but East Carolina is a much more disciplined opponent. The Pirates have now covered the spread in seven of their last nine games, while Old Dominion has won three of its last 18 road games.

Why Old Dominion can cover

Old Dominion is coming off one of its biggest wins in program history, taking down Virginia Tech in a 20-17 final last week. The Monarchs were making their debut as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, and they took down the Hokies for the second time in four years. They had an outstanding defensive performance, intercepting Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells four times.

Junior running back Blake Watson led the Old Dominion offense with 53 rushing yards and a touchdown, while junior wide receiver Ali Jennings III caught five passes for 120 yards. ECU is coming off a heartbreaking loss, so it will be tough for the Pirates to recover emotionally before this game. Old Dominion has won and covered the spread in six of its last seven games dating back to last season.

