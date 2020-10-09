The South Florida Bulls and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are 1-2 overall and 1-0 at home, while East Carolina is 0-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. USF enters Saturday's matchup with a 1-6 record in its last seven games. The Pirates, meanwhile, are 2-12 in their last 14 games on the road.

The Bulls are favored by six-points in the latest South Florida vs. East Carolina odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 57.

South Florida vs. East Carolina spread: South Florida -6

South Florida vs. East Carolina over-under: 57 points

South Florida vs. East Carolina money line: South Florida -215, East Carolina +185

What you need to know about South Florida

South Florida suffered a grim 28-7 defeat to the Cincinnati Bearcats in its last outing. The Bulls struggled mightily on offense, throwing a combined five interceptions against the Bearcats. The Bulls' only touchdown came from RB Johnny Ford.

Despite their most recent setback, the Bulls will enter Saturday's matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because South Florida has had tremendous success against the Pirates in recent years. In fact, South Florida is 9-1 in its last 10 games against East Carolina.

What you need to know about East Carolina

The Pirates might not have won anyway, but with 123 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot on Saturday. East Carolina took a hard 49-29 fall against the Georgia State Panthers. A silver lining for East Carolina was the play of wide receiver Tyler Snead, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching 11 passes for 111 yards.

East Carolina is averaging 28.5 points per game on offense, and the Pirates will look to take advantage of a porous South Florida defense on Saturday. The Bulls have given up 80 points in their last two games, which bodes well for an East Carolina offense that is averaging 375.5 yards per game.

