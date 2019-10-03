East Carolina vs. Temple: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

East Carolina (home) vs. Temple (away)

Current Records: East Carolina 3-2-0; Temple 3-1-0

What to Know

East Carolina is 0-4 against Temple since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as East Carolina and Temple will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

East Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Old Dominion last week, sneaking past 24-21. No one put up better numbers for East Carolina than WR Blake Proehl, who really brought his A game. He caught two passes for 100 yards and one touchdown. That receiving effort made it the first game that Proehl has caught for more than 100 yards.

As for Temple, they had a rough outing against Buffalo two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Temple made easy work of Georgia Tech and carried off a 24-2 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Temple had established a 24-2 advantage.

Their wins bumped East Carolina to 3-2 and Temple to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: East Carolina rank 12th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. But Temple is even better: they enter the contest with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Temple a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pirates.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Temple have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last five years.