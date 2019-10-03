East Carolina vs. Temple: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch East Carolina vs. Temple football game
Who's Playing
East Carolina (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: East Carolina 3-2-0; Temple 3-1-0
What to Know
East Carolina is 0-4 against Temple since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as East Carolina and Temple will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
East Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Old Dominion last week, sneaking past 24-21. No one put up better numbers for East Carolina than WR Blake Proehl, who really brought his A game. He caught two passes for 100 yards and one touchdown. That receiving effort made it the first game that Proehl has caught for more than 100 yards.
As for Temple, they had a rough outing against Buffalo two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Temple made easy work of Georgia Tech and carried off a 24-2 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Temple had established a 24-2 advantage.
Their wins bumped East Carolina to 3-2 and Temple to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: East Carolina rank 12th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. But Temple is even better: they enter the contest with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Temple a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Owls are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pirates.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Temple have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Temple 49 vs. East Carolina 6
- Oct 07, 2017 - Temple 34 vs. East Carolina 10
- Nov 26, 2016 - Temple 37 vs. East Carolina 10
- Oct 22, 2015 - Temple 24 vs. East Carolina 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 6: CFB odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 college football game 10,000 times
-
US rep. to propose federal fair pay law.
A recently-passed California law will go into effect in 2023
-
Scout's eye: UW secondary has stars
Washington's defensive backs have still got it while Michigan's defense is looking to get it...
-
LSU RB Lanard Fournette leaves team
Leonard Fournette created a legacy and big shoes that his brother tried to fill
-
Hot seat update through one month of '19
These college football coaches have some work to do if they hope to survive the 2019 season
-
LSU, Oklahoma State on upset alert
Parsing through the Week 6 lines to find the best bets against the favorites
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game