The East Carolina Pirates and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic clash at noon ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple is 1-5 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Pirates are 1-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. This will be the 17th time the two programs have gone head-to-head and Temple holds a 9-7 all-time advantage courtesy of six wins in a row in the series.

Here are several college football odds for East Carolina vs. Temple:

East Carolina vs. Temple spread: East Carolina -3.5

East Carolina vs. Temple over-under: 57.5 points

East Carolina vs. Temple money line: Temple +145, East Carolina -170

What you need to know about Temple

The night started off rough for Temple last Saturday, and it ended that way, too. The Owls found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 38-13 punch to the gut against the UCF Knights. QB Re-al Mitchell had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 4.65 yards per passing attempt.

With Anthony Russo still out due to COVID-19 protocols, Mitchell suffering a season-ending injury last week and Trad Beatty still questionable for Saturday after a head injury, Temple is expected to turn to true freshman Matt Duncan and he'll be backed up by true freshman walk-on Kamal Gray. Therefore, the Owls will have to find a way to get something going in the running game with Tayvon Ruley.

What you need to know about East Carolina

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 55-17, which was the final score in East Carolina's tilt against the Cincinnati Bearcats last Friday. East Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Keaton Mitchell, who rushed for one TD and 124 yards on 17 carries. Mitchell and fellow running back Rahjai Harris form a pretty potent 1-2 punch on the ground and you can expect the Pirates to establish the run early on Saturday.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Allowing an average of 39.71 points per game, East Carolina hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end. However, the Pirates will be confident they can get the ground game going on Saturday, having averaged 162.7 rushing yards per game this season.

