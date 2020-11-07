Who's Playing

Tulane @ East Carolina

Current Records: Tulane 3-4; East Carolina 1-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the East Carolina Pirates are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37 points per game. East Carolina and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Tulane should still be riding high after a victory, while the Pirates will be looking to right the ship.

East Carolina scored first but ultimately less than the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in their contest last Friday. East Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-30 to Tulsa. East Carolina was up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Holton Ahlers, who passed for three TDs and 330 yards on 50 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ahlers this season.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Pirates. K Jake Verity delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Green Wave at home against the Temple Owls last week as the team secured a 38-3 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tulane had established a 24-3 advantage.

East Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

East Carolina's loss took them down to 1-4 while Tulane's win pulled them up to 3-4. Tulane has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.29 points per game. We'll see if the Pirates can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.89

Odds

The Green Wave are a 3-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Green Wave slightly, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tulane have won both of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last six years.