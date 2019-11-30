East Carolina vs. Tulsa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch East Carolina vs. Tulsa football game
Who's Playing
East Carolina (home) vs. Tulsa (away)
Current Records: East Carolina 4-7; Tulsa 3-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the East Carolina Pirates are heading back home. East Carolina and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Tulsa will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Pirates were able to grind out a solid win over the Connecticut Huskies last week, winning 31-24. Among those leading the charge for East Carolina was RB Darius Pinnix Jr., who rushed for 105 yards and two TDs on 27 carries.
Meanwhile, Tulsa was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Houston Cougars. The Golden Hurricane fell to Houston 24-14. QB Zach Smith had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
The Pirates are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Pirates found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 45-24 punch to the gut against the Golden Hurricane when the teams last met three seasons ago. Maybe the Pirates will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.15
Odds
The Golden Hurricane are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pirates.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
East Carolina and Tulsa both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 05, 2016 - Tulsa 45 vs. East Carolina 24
- Oct 17, 2015 - East Carolina 30 vs. Tulsa 17
-
