East Carolina vs. Tulsa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

East Carolina (home) vs. Tulsa (away)

Current Records: East Carolina 4-7; Tulsa 3-8

After two games on the road, the East Carolina Pirates are heading back home. East Carolina and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina should still be feeling good after a win, while Tulsa will be looking to right the ship.

The Pirates were able to grind out a solid victory over the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, winning 31-24. Among those leading the charge for East Carolina was RB Darius Pinnix Jr., who rushed for 105 yards and two TDs on 27 carries.

Meanwhile, Tulsa scored first but ultimately less than the Houston Cougars in their game. The Golden Hurricane fell to Houston 24-14. QB Zach Smith had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

The Pirates are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Pirates found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-24 punch to the gut against the Golden Hurricane when the teams last met three seasons ago. Maybe East Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

The Golden Hurricane are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pirates.

Over/Under: 61

East Carolina and Tulsa both have one win in their last two games.