East Carolina vs. Tulsa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch East Carolina vs. Tulsa football game
Who's Playing
East Carolina (home) vs. Tulsa (away)
Current Records: East Carolina 4-7; Tulsa 3-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the East Carolina Pirates are heading back home. East Carolina and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina should still be feeling good after a win, while Tulsa will be looking to right the ship.
The Pirates were able to grind out a solid victory over the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, winning 31-24. Among those leading the charge for East Carolina was RB Darius Pinnix Jr., who rushed for 105 yards and two TDs on 27 carries.
Meanwhile, Tulsa scored first but ultimately less than the Houston Cougars in their game. The Golden Hurricane fell to Houston 24-14. QB Zach Smith had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
The Pirates are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Pirates found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-24 punch to the gut against the Golden Hurricane when the teams last met three seasons ago. Maybe East Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Hurricane are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pirates.
Over/Under: 61
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
East Carolina and Tulsa both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 05, 2016 - Tulsa 45 vs. East Carolina 24
- Oct 17, 2015 - East Carolina 30 vs. Tulsa 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 14 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...