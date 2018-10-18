East Carolina vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates (home) vs. UCF Knights (away)

Current records: East Carolina 2-4; UCF 6-0

What to Know

UCF will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge East Carolina on the road at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (UCF picked up 461 yards, East Carolina 415).

UCF can thank their lucky stars for their win over Memphis last Saturday. The final score was a hard-fought 31-30. Among those leading the charge for UCF was Taj McGowan, who rushed for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for East Carolina, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 20-42 walloping at Houston's hands. East Carolina were down by 6-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

UCF's victory lifted them to 6-0 while East Carolina's loss dropped them down to 2-4. With four turnovers, East Carolina had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if UCF exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Knights are a big 21 point favorite against the Pirates.

This season, East Carolina are 2-3-0 against the spread. As for UCF, they are 4-1-0 against the spread

Series History

UCF have won 2 out of their last 3 games against East Carolina.