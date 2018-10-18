East Carolina vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch East Carolina vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
East Carolina Pirates (home) vs. UCF Knights (away)
Current records: East Carolina 2-4; UCF 6-0
What to Know
UCF will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge East Carolina on the road at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (UCF picked up 461 yards, East Carolina 415).
UCF can thank their lucky stars for their win over Memphis last Saturday. The final score was a hard-fought 31-30. Among those leading the charge for UCF was Taj McGowan, who rushed for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for East Carolina, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 20-42 walloping at Houston's hands. East Carolina were down by 6-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
UCF's victory lifted them to 6-0 while East Carolina's loss dropped them down to 2-4. With four turnovers, East Carolina had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if UCF exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Knights are a big 21 point favorite against the Pirates.
This season, East Carolina are 2-3-0 against the spread. As for UCF, they are 4-1-0 against the spread
Series History
UCF have won 2 out of their last 3 games against East Carolina.
- 2017 - UCF Knights 63 vs. East Carolina Pirates 21
- 2016 - East Carolina Pirates 29 vs. UCF Knights 47
- 2015 - UCF Knights 7 vs. East Carolina Pirates 44
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to beat Bama, real CFP contenders
It's time to reevaluate what we thought we knew about the 2018 college football season
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Josh Nagel is a dialed-in Michigan expert
-
Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, picks, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Tennessee football.
-
The Six Pack: Best picks in Week 8
Trust the Process with some picks from the biggest games in college football this week
-
Colorado State vs. Boise State picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado State vs. Boise State game 10,000...
-
Stanford at ASU pick, live stream
Bryce Love's status is still unknown because of an ankle injury