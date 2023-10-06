Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Ball State 1-4, Eastern Michigan 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Ball State and Eastern Michigan are an even 4-4 against one another since September of 2015, but not for long. The Ball State Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium. Ball State is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Ball State might have drawn first blood against Western Michigan on Saturday, but it was Western Michigan who got the last laugh. The match between the pair wasn't a total blowout, but with Ball State falling 42-24 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had great games. One of the most active was Layne Hatcher, who threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Those 316 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Hatcher. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Qian Magwood, who picked up 110 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Eastern Michigan had to settle for a 26-23 defeat against Central Michigan on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from Austin Smith, who threw for 186 yards and a touchdown while completing 76.9% of his passes, and also rushed for 71 yards.

Ball State has lost four of their last five matches. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 3-1 Georgia Southern (Ball State's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 63% over those games). On the other hand, Eastern Michigan's defeat on Saturday dropped their record down to 2-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Eastern Michigan going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. Bettors picking Ball State against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover playing as the underdog.

Ball State came up short against Eastern Michigan when the teams last played last October, falling 20-16. Can Ball State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Michigan and Ball State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.