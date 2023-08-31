Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Howard 0-0, Eastern Michigan 0-0

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be playing in front of their home fans against the Howard Bison at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rynearson Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Eastern Michigan finished a solid 8-4 in the regular season last year, and they capped off their season with a 41-27 win in the Idaho Potato Bowl. On the other hand, Howard sure didn't have their best season, finishing 5-6.