Who's Playing
Howard Bison @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Howard 0-0, Eastern Michigan 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be playing in front of their home fans against the Howard Bison at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rynearson Stadium.
Looking back to last season, Eastern Michigan finished a solid 8-4 in the regular season last year, and they capped off their season with a 41-27 win in the Idaho Potato Bowl. On the other hand, Howard sure didn't have their best season, finishing 5-6.