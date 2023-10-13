Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Kent State 1-5, Eastern Michigan 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to square off in a Mid American battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 14th at Rynearson Stadium. Unlike Eastern Michigan, Kent State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, Eastern Michigan didn't have too much trouble with Ball State at home as they won 24-10.

Meanwhile, Kent State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 42-17 punch to the gut against Ohio. Kent State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the loss, Kent State got a strong showing from Chrishon McCray, who picked up 93 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that McCray hauled in two or more receiving touchdowns.

The Golden Flashes weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 119 passing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Ohio passed for 300.

The victory got Eastern Michigan back to even at 3-3. Kent State's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-5.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Eastern Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points.

Eastern Michigan was able to grind out a solid victory over Kent State in their previous matchup last November, winning 31-24. Will Eastern Michigan repeat their success, or does Kent State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a big 10-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Eastern Michigan and Kent State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.