Who's Playing

UMass Minutemen @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: UMass 1-2, Eastern Michigan 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UMass Minutemen will head out on the road to face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UMass traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road doesn't seem to have gotten any smoother. They took a 41-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami of Ohio on Saturday. The loss put an end to UMass' undefeated season.

Despite the loss, UMass got a solid performance out of QB Carlos Davis, who threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns on 32 attempts. Davis set a new season high mark in passer rating with 163.7. RB Greg Desrosiers Jr. also helped out by posting a receiving touchdown.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 33 points the game before, Eastern Michigan faltered in their contest on Saturday. The matchup between they and Minnesota wasn't particularly close, with Eastern Michigan falling 25-6. The last quarter was a mere formality, since it was already 20-6 by the end of the third quarter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Eagles had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 152 total yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Minnesota gained 413.

Not only did both Eastern Michigan and UMass lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, Eastern Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be UMass' third straight as the underdogs (a stretch that saw them go 1-2 against the spread).

UMass came up short against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup last October, falling 20-13. Can UMass avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a big 9-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UMass.