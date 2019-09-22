Eastern Michigan takes blocked punt to the house for thrilling game-winning TD in final seconds
The Eagles have a knack for playing in -- and sometimes winning -- tight games
It's on-brand for Eastern Michigan to find itself in a close game. Need proof? The Eagles have been a part of 27 games decided by one possession dating back to 2016, and a number of them have been decided by less than a field goal. So it makes sense, then, that Eastern Michigan found itself in a dogfight with Central Connecticut on Saturday. The Eagles trailed 29-28 with 18 seconds left and a win looked unlikely at that point.
But with Central Connecticut setting up to punt, Eastern Michigan's Matthew Sexton broke through the line to block the punt and scoop it up for a thrilling go-ahead score in the final seconds of the game. You can see the full clip below:
The wildest thing about the play is the bounce of the ball. Sexton could not have asked for a better bounce as he grabbed the ball in stride on his way to the end zone.
In a weekend that has already had some wild finishes, this low-key may have been the craziest. A win is a win, though, and the 34-29 victory moves Eastern Michigan to 3-1 on the season, putting the Eagles halfway to bowl eligibility. What Chris Creighton continues to do with this program is unreal.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Georgia vs. Notre Dame score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 7 Notre Dame visits No. 3 Georgia between the...
-
Week 4: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 of the 2019 season
-
UCLA vs. Washington State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UCLA vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Texas vs. Oklahoma State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 12 Texas hosts Big 12 rival Oklahoma State
-
Pitt stuns UCF on last-minute touchdown
The Panthers shocked the Knights on a trick play in the final minute to score a fourth-down...
-
ND vs. UGA pick, live stream
The most anticipated game of the weekend will take place Saturday night on CBS in Athens