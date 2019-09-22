Eastern Michigan takes blocked punt to the house for thrilling game-winning TD in final seconds

It's on-brand for Eastern Michigan to find itself in a close game. Need proof? The Eagles have been a part of 27 games decided by one possession dating back to 2016, and a number of them have been decided by less than a field goal. So it makes sense, then, that Eastern Michigan found itself in a dogfight with Central Connecticut on Saturday. The Eagles trailed 29-28 with 18 seconds left and a win looked unlikely at that point.

But with Central Connecticut setting up to punt, Eastern Michigan's Matthew Sexton broke through the line to block the punt and scoop it up for a thrilling go-ahead score in the final seconds of the game. You can see the full clip below:

The wildest thing about the play is the bounce of the ball. Sexton could not have asked for a better bounce as he grabbed the ball in stride on his way to the end zone.

In a weekend that has already had some wild finishes, this low-key may have been the craziest. A win is a win, though, and the 34-29 victory moves Eastern Michigan to 3-1 on the season, putting the Eagles halfway to bowl eligibility. What Chris Creighton continues to do with this program is unreal.