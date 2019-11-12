Eastern Michigan vs. Akron odds: 2019 college football picks, best predictions from model on 109-75 run

The Eagles will keep gunning for the postseason when Eastern Michigan faces the Akron Zips in an inter-division MAC matchup on Tuesday night. Eastern Michigan comes off consecutive losses, but senior quarterback Michael Glass and the offense can put up points. The defense allows plenty of yardage but can take the ball away, and the 0-9 Zips haven't scored a touchdown in more than a month. Kickoff for Tuesday's MACtion is set for 6 p.m. ET at Infocision Stadium. The Eagles are 17-point favorites in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Akron odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5, down a field goal from where the line opened. Before locking in any Akron vs. Eastern Michigan picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Eagles are 13-4 against the spread in their last 17 games following an against the spread loss, and they fell to Buffalo 43-14 last week as one-point underdogs. Glass has 16 touchdown passes this season and topped 275 yards in six of nine games. Eight different players have caught at least 14 passes for EMU. Dylan Drummond has a team-high 39 catches, Quian Williams has 36, and Alfred Williams leads the school in yardage with 456.

EMU also is 4-1 against the spread in its last five after scoring fewer than 20 points in its previous game. The defense should be able to make big plays against a Zips team that is second-to-last in FBS with 23 turnovers and has allowed 40 sacks. Seven different players have posted interceptions for the Eagles, while defensive end Turan Rush has five of the unit's 14 sacks.

But just because the Eagles have the edge in talent doesn't mean they will cover the Akron vs. Eastern Michigan spread on Tuesday.

The Zips are 5-2 in their past seven Tuesday games, and defending the pass is the strength of the defense. Akron allows just 187.8 yards per game through the air, ranking 19th in FBS. The unit also ranks 62nd in the nation in total defense at 390.1 yards per game, and the Zips' strength could cancel out Eastern Michigan's. The linebackers are the foundation, with junior John Lako ranking third in the nation with 108 tackles and sophomore Bubba Arslanian tied for 10th with 93.

Akron's offense has struggled, but junior quarterback Kato Nelson is experienced and has strong targets to work with. Nate Stewart has 463 yards and three touchdowns, Dustin Burkhart averages 21.3 yards per reception, and Michael Mathison has 31 receptions and averages 25.6 yards on kick returns.

