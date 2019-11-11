Eastern Michigan vs. Akron odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 109-75 run

It's a MAC cross-division matchup when the Eastern Michigan Eagles visit the Akron Zips on Tuesday night. The Eagles are 4-5 in the West and looking to gain bowl eligibility by winning at least two of their last three games. They're coming off a 43-14 loss to Buffalo, but have an efficient quarterback, a solid pass defense, and won the most recent meeting between the teams. The Zips are in rebuilding mode in the East under first-year coach Tom Arth and 0-9 after a 35-6 loss to Bowling Green last week. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at Infocision Stadium. The Eagles are 17-point favorites in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Akron odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Akron vs. Eastern Michigan picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Eagles are 19-7 in their last 26 road games and should be able to limit Akron's offense. EMU's inexperienced defense is allowing 445.6 yards per game, but the Zips haven't scored a touchdown since Sept. 28. The unit has forced 14 turnovers and is led by senior rover Vince Calhoun and linebacker Kobie Beltram, who both are tied for 28th in the nation with 83 tackles. Calhoun also has a sack and two forced fumbles, while Beltram has five passes defended and two recoveries.

Eastern Michigan is seeking its third bowl berth in the past four seasons and has a history of finishing strong, going 8-2 in the last 10 November games. The Eagles also are 16-6 in their past 22 games following a straight-up loss, and Mike Glass can move the offense. The senior quarterback completed 63.8 percent of his passes and has 1,991 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has four receivers with more than 350 receiving yards, led by senior Arthur Jackson's 28 catches for 456 and four scores.

But just because the Eagles have the edge in talent doesn't mean they will cover the Akron vs. Eastern Michigan spread on Tuesday.

The Zips are 5-2 in their past seven Tuesday games, and defending the pass is the strength of the defense. Akron allows just 187.8 yards per game through the air, ranking 19th in FBS. The unit also ranks 62nd in the nation in total defense at 390.1 yards per game, and the Zips' strength could cancel out Eastern Michigan's. The linebackers are the foundation, with junior John Lako ranking third in the nation with 108 tackles and sophomore Bubba Arslanian tied for 10th with 93.

Akron's offense has struggled, but junior quarterback Kato Nelson is experienced and has strong targets to work with. Nate Stewart has 463 yards and three touchdowns, Dustin Burkhart averages 21.3 yards per reception, and Michael Mathison has 31 receptions and averages 25.6 yards on kick returns.

