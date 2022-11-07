The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) and Akron Zips (1-8) clash in a MACtion contest on Tuesday evening. In their last contest, the Eagles outmatched Toledo 27-24. Meanwhile, Akron is currently in a massive slump. The Zips have dropped eight straight games, including a 27-9 loss to Miami (OH) on Oct. 29. Eastern Michigan is 4-5 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff from InfoCision Stadium in Akron is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Eagles at -7.5 in Eastern Michigan vs. Akron odds, while the over/under for total points is 56. Before locking in any Akron vs. Eastern Michigan picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron spread: Eagles -7.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron over/under: 56 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron money line: Eagles -305, Zips +240

EMU: Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings in Akron

AKR: Zips are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a double-digit loss at home

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Eastern Michigan has been powerful and aggressive on the ground. The Eagles prefer to establish the ground game and control the time of possession. This unit is averaging 138 rushing yards per game and the group is headlined by senior running back Samson Evans. Evans is a big back (6-foot, 218 pounds) who constantly falls forward to gain positive yards.

The Illinois native flashed his good vision and wiggle to find the open crease up front. Evans is fourth in the MAC in rushing yards (722) with 90.3 rushing yards per game. He is also tied for first in the conference with nine rushing touchdowns. In his previous game, Evans racked up 88 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Akron can cover

Senior receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis is having a wonderful 2022 campaign. Jacques-Louis has a knack for getting open with his crisp and smooth routes. The Florida native sees plenty of volume within the offense and that won't change in this game. Jacques-Louis is first in the conference in receiving yards (770) but second in yards per game (85.6). On Oct. 29, he snagged nine receptions for 103 yards.

Sophomore Alex Adams is another dynamic and explosive receiver for the Zips' offense. Adams owns secure hands and tremendous field awareness. The Mississippi native can do real damage after the catch. Adams is electric and that's been on full display. He is second on the team in receiving yards (585) with a team-high five touchdowns. On Oct. 22, Adams exploded for 199 yards and one score.

