The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) travel to InfoCision Stadium as they match up against the Akron Zips (1-8) in a MACtion battle on Tuesday night. This will be the 33rd contest in history between these schools. Akron is leading the all-time series 19-14. Despite that, the Eagles are currently on a two-game winning streak. In 2019, Eastern Michigan beat Akron 42-14.

Kickoff from Akron is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Eagles are 7-point favorites in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Akron odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 56.5.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron spread: Eagles -7

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron over/under: 56.5 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron money line: Eagles -285, Zips +228

EMU: Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings in Akron

AKR: Zips are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a double-digit loss at home

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Senior receiver Tanner Knue is the leading pass-catcher for the Eagles. Knue is a savvy route runner who has showcased the ability to make plays in open space. The Ohio native has the trust of his quarterback and his coaches. Knue thrives in the intermediate part of the field, reeling in 14.2 yards per catch. He has a team-high 425 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior Taylor Powell is a confident and strong-armed quarterback. Powell is an accurate passer who can scan the field fairly well. The Arizona product is completing 62% of his passes for 1,232 yards and eight passing touchdowns. On Oct. 8, he went 20 of 30 for 293 yards with three passing scores.

Why Akron can cover

Senior receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis is having a strong 2022 campaign. Jacques-Louis has a knack for getting open with his crisp and smooth routes. The Florida native sees plenty of volume within the offense and that won't change in this game. Jacques-Louis is first in the conference in receiving yards (770) but second in yards per game (85.6). On Oct. 29, he snagged nine receptions for 103 yards.

Sophomore Alex Adams is another dynamic and explosive receiver for the Zips' offense. Adams owns secure hands and tremendous field awareness. The Mississippi native can do real damage after the catch. Adams is electric and that's been on full display. He is second on the team in receiving yards (585) with a team-high five touchdowns. On Oct. 22, Adams exploded for 199 yards and one score.

