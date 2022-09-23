The Eastern Michigan Eagles will try to build on their huge upset win over Arizona State when they host the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday on CBS Sports Network. Eastern Michigan used 315 rushing yards to spring the upset as a 20.5-point underdog against the Sun Devils. Buffalo, meanwhile, is still searching for its first win of the season after losing to Coastal Carolina last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Eagles are favored by 6 points in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 60. Before entering any Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo. Here are several college football odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo:

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo spread: Eastern Michigan -6

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo over/under: 60.5 points

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Eastern Michigan is coming off one of its best performances in program history, posting the Mid-American Conference's first victory over a Pac-12 team. The Eagles scored on four of their five first-half possessions, while Arizona State did not pick up a first down until late in the first quarter. Senior running back Samson Evans rushed 36 times for 258 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

He is facing a Buffalo defense that has allowed 30-plus points in all three of its games, including a loss at home to Holy Cross two weeks ago. The Bulls are on the road for the third time in four weeks, so this is not an ideal scheduling spot for them. Eastern Michigan has won six of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo lost to Holy Cross as a 6-point home favorite two weeks ago, but its other two losses have been much more understandable. The Bulls had to go on the road to face Maryland and Coastal Carolina, both of which have dynamic offenses led by veteran quarterbacks. Their best performance of the season came last week, as they held a 19-14 lead against Coastal Carolina before letting the game slip away in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Snyder has thrown for 729 yards and five touchdowns this season, with senior wide receiver Justin Marshall catching 17 passes for 256 yards and three scores. This is a huge letdown spot for Eastern Michigan following its upset win at Arizona State, especially since the Eagles had failed to cover the spread in their four games before that.

