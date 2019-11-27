Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State football game
Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan (home) vs. Kent State (away)
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-5; Kent State 5-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Eastern Michigan Eagles are heading back home. EMU and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Friday at Rynearson Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, EMU and Kent State will really light up the scoreboard.
The Eagles made easy work of the Northern Illinois Huskies last Tuesday and carried off a 45-17 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point EMU had established a 38-10 advantage.
EMU's defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. DB Brody Hoying snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 13:13 remaining in the first quarter, the other with 0:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Kent State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Ball State Cardinals 41-38. QB Dustin Crum went supernova for the Golden Flashes as he picked up 101 yards on the ground on 15 carries and accumulated 369 passing yards. This was the first time Crum has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.
Their wins bumped the Eagles to 6-5 and the Golden Flashes to 5-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 121.8 on average. But Kent State is second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 260.8 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Eastern Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 28 vs. Kent State 20
-
