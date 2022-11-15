The Kent State Golden Flashes will attempt to keep their bowl hopes alive Wednesday when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles in an important MACtion showdown. The Golden Flashes (4-6, 3-3) have won two of their past three and need to win their final two regular-season games in order to receive a bowl invitation. The Eagles (6-4, 3-3) are already bowl eligible but are looking to finish their season on a positive note after splitting their last four contests. The Golden Flashes posted a 27-23 victory the last time these programs met, in Week 1 of 2020.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 60 in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State point spread: Kent State -7.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State over/under total: 60 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State money line: Kent State -292, Eastern Michigan +235

EMU: The road team is 5-2 against the spread in the past seven meetings in this series

KSU: The Golden Flashes are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 November games

Why Kent State can cover

When the Flashes are rolling, they have one of the most balanced and explosive offensive units in the MAC and they are coming off perhaps their most well-rounded performance of the season in a 40-6 victory at Bowling Green. Kent State put up 415 yards of total offense, almost equally split between running and passing. The Flashes used three efficient drives of at least 50 yards each in building a 20-0 halftime lead.

The defense caused three turnovers and capped the scoring with a 33-yard interception return from Marvin Pierre in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Collin Schlee had one of his better performances of the season, going 17 of 30 for 214 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. A balanced rushing attack that netted 201 yards was led by Marquez Cooper with 93 yards on 19 carries.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

The Eagles have shown to be one of the most poised road teams in the country, and their 30-21 win at Arizona State in Week 3 as a three-touchdown underdog was one of the biggest point-spread upsets of the early season. They are undefeated on the road (3-0) in conference play and are coming off a solid 34-28 victory against a stubborn Akron club last week.

Eastern Michigan scored on four of its six first-half possessions to take a 24-14 advantage into the intermission and held off a late Akron comeback that saw the Zips score 14 points in the fourth quarter. The Eagles committed 11 penalties and scored just 10 second-half points, but the defense stepped up when it was needed most and stopped Akron on two potential game-winning drives.

