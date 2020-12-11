Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Northern Illinois 0-5; Eastern Michigan 1-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Eastern Michigan Eagles are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.6 points per matchup. EMU and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium. The Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while NIU will be looking to right the ship.

EMU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Western Michigan Broncos last week, winning 53-42. EMU QB Preston Hutchinson was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 315 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Hutchinson's 61-yard touchdown toss to WR Tanner Knue in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Special teams collected 17 points for EMU. K Chad Ryland delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 24-24 at halftime, but NIU was not quite the Toledo Rockets' equal in the second half when they met last week. The Huskies lost to the Rockets at home by a decisive 41-24 margin. NIU might not have won anyway, but their 117 penalty yards sure didn't help matters. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Harrison Waylee, who rushed for one TD and 114 yards on 19 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Waylee has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

EMU took their contest against NIU when the two teams previously met in November of last year by a conclusive 45-17 score. Will EMU repeat their success, or do the Huskies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Illinois have won four out of their last five games against Eastern Michigan.