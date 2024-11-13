The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4, 2-3) hit the road looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Ohio Bobcats (6-3, 4-1) in a MACtion showdown on Wednesday. EMU is coming off a 29-28 loss to Toledo on Nov. 2. The Eagles are 7-2 against the spread this season. Ohio is coming off a dominant 41-0 win over Kent State, and has won four of its last five games. The Bobcats are 5-4 against the spread in 2024. Ohio leads the all-time series 20-12-1.

Kickoff at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 50.5 points.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio spread: Ohio -10

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio over/under: 49.5 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio money line: Ohio -379, Eastern Michigan +292

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Eastern Michigan has been one of the best teams in the MAC against the spread this season. The Eagles are 7-2 ATS this season, and 4-1 as underdogs. Both of EMU's losses on their current two-game slide came by a combined five points.

Eastern Michigan is one of the top offensive teams in the conference. The Eagles enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 392.1 total yards and 29.2 points per game. Quarterback Cole Snyder has played well for EMU, and enters Week 12 with 2,087 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions, and 274 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. See which team to pick here.

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats have been rolling as of late, notching back-to-back blowout wins over MAC opponents. On Oct. 26, Ohio beat Buffalo 47-16, and on Nov. 2 in beat Kent State 41-0. The Bobcats are also unbeaten at home in 2024, going 4-0 and winning by an average of 18.3 points per game.

The Bobcats rank near the top of the conference in both offensive and defensive production. Defensively, Ohio allows 312.9 total yards and 20.7 points per game. Offensively, the Bobcats are led by a dominant rushing attack that 206.9 yards per game on the ground. See which team to pick here.

