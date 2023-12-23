It will be the first meeting between South Alabama and Eastern Michigan in Saturday's 68 Ventures Bowl as both teams seek to conclude the 2023 season with a winning record. It will essentially be a home game for the Jaguars, who will be playing in their own stadium as they look for their first-ever bowl victory.

EMU will be searching for consecutive bowl wins after capturing the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last season. The Eagles won their final two MAC games to reach bowl eligibility and will be looking to keep that momentum alive against their Sun Belt foe.

After winning 10 games last season, South Alabama took a step back to 6-6 in Year 3 under coach Kane Wommack. However, this marks the first time in the program history the Jaguars have appeared in bowl games in two straight seasons, and a bowl victory would mark consecutive winning seasons for the first time in the program's FBS history.

This is the fifth bowl appearance in the past six seasons for Eastern Michigan, which has become one of the MAC's most consistent programs under 10th-year coach Chris Creighton. But the Eagles struggled offensively this season and will face a significant challenge against the Jaguars.

How to watch 68 Ventures Bowl live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama: Need to know

EMU's offensive limitations: Eastern Michigan failed to reach 400 yards of total offense in any game this season after doing so five times last year during a 9-4 campaign. The Eagles' average of 272.2 yards per game ranks ahead of only Kent State and Iowa at the FBS level. A positive turnover margin, solid red zone defense and good punting have helped EMU make up for the offensive struggles.

A familiar foe: These teams have never met before, but South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley has some familiarity with Eastern Michigan from his four years at Toledo. Bradley completed 5 of 8 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-28 win over the Eagles in 2020. He needs just five yards passing to surpass 6,000 for his two seasons with the Jaguars.

Red zone proficiency: South Alabama is tied for sixth nationally with a 76.7% touchdown percentage on red zone trips. The Jaguars have settled for just six field goals on their 43 trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line this season. That proficiency will be tested by Eastern Michigan's No. 21-ranked red zone defense.

68 Ventures Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Four of Eastern Michigan's six losses this season have come by 19 or more points. The Eagles don't have much offensive punch and South Alabama is playing in its home stadium. The Jaguars are capable of putting up big numbers -- they scored 55 points in consecutive October victories -- and should pull away as this one progresses. Pick: South Alabama -16

Which college football picks can you make with confidence during bowl season? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.