The South Alabama Jaguars seek their first bowl victory in the program's history Saturday when they face the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the 68 Ventures Bowl in their home stadium. It would seem an ideal setting for South Alabama (6-6) to earn its first bowl game in program history following three previously failed opportunities. Last year, the Jaguars fell 44-23 to Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl. The Eagles (6-6) seek their second straight bowl win following a 41-27 victory over San Jose State last season in the Potato Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are 17-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 45 in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan point spread: South Alabama -17

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan over/under total: 45 points

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan money line: South Alabama -909, Eastern Michigan +589

EMU: The Eagles are 3-3 against the spread as an underdog this season.

USA: The Jaguars are 3-4 against the spread as a double-digit betting favorite this season.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why South Alabama can cover

The Jaguars were among the pre-season favorites in the Sun Belt, and they backed up those assertions with a 33-7 road win over Oklahoma State, which would go on to play in the Big 12 Championship Game. They piled up 395 yards of total offense while holding the Cowboys to 208 yards and forcing two turnovers. However, that signature victory was followed by two consecutive losses, and South Alabama struggled against the upper-tier teams in the Sun Belt. The Jaguars lost 28-10 to eventual champion Troy and lost 31-23 to James Madison, which finished the season with an 11-1 record.

Even so, the Jaguars still feature an explosive offense that averages 425 yards per game and has been efficient in both their rushing and passing attacks. Top receiver Caullin Lacy is in the transfer portal and top rusher La'Damian Webb is out with a toe injury, but they have plenty of depth at both positions. South Alabama has seven active players who have recorded at least 14 receptions, led by Jamaal Pritchett with 49 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns. Kentrel Bullock is the top active running back with 77 rushes for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

It could be argued that the Eastern Michigan program has higher morale than South Alabama, even though the Jaguars have the luxury of a bowl game in front of their hometown fans.

The Eagles had modest expectations this year but still fought to win their final two games and receive a bowl bid despite a mid-season stretch of three consecutive lopsided losses. In doing so, they earned the program's fifth consecutive bowl bid (not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season), and it's clear the players and coaches don't take the opportunity for granted.

The school's athletics department has documented the team's bowl journey on social media, and there is a tangible celebratory vibe surrounding the program in the lead-up to Saturday's game. "We are thrilled to be here, and we are going to give it everything we've got," coach Chris Creighton said in his first remarks at the bowl game press conference.

