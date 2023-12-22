The South Alabama Jaguars and Eastern Michigan Eagles both finished their seasons strong to earn a bowl bid. Now, one will end its season with a winning record after they meet Saturday in the 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The Jaguars (6-6) won two of three down the stretch behind a powerful offense that averaged nearly 31 points per game to reach their second consecutive bowl appearance for the first time in program history. The Eagles (6-6) closed out the regular season with back-to-back victories against MAC opponents Akron and Buffalo to earn a bowl bid for the fifth straight season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are 17-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 45 in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan point spread: South Alabama -17

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan over/under total: 45 points

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan money line: South Alabama -855, Eastern Michigan +568

EMU: The Eagles are 3-3 against the spread as an underdog this season.

USA: The Jaguars are 3-4 against the spread as a double-digit betting favorite this season.

Why South Alabama can cover

The Jaguars were among the pre-season favorites in the Sun Belt, and they backed up those assertions with a 33-7 road win over Oklahoma State, which would go on to play in the Big 12 Championship Game. They piled up 395 yards of total offense while holding the Cowboys to 208 yards and forcing two turnovers. However, that signature victory was followed by two consecutive losses, and South Alabama struggled against the upper-tier teams in the Sun Belt. The Jaguars lost 28-10 to eventual champion Troy and lost 31-23 to James Madison, which finished the season with an 11-1 record.

Even so, the Jaguars still feature an explosive offense that averages 425 yards per game and has been efficient in both their rushing and passing attacks. Top receiver Caullin Lacy is in the transfer portal and top rusher La'Damian Webb is out with a toe injury, but they have plenty of depth at both positions. South Alabama has seven active players who have recorded at least 14 receptions, led by Jamaal Pritchett with 49 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns. Kentrel Bullock is the top active running back with 77 rushes for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Although this is far from the most talented team coach Chris Creighton has led in his 10 seasons at the helm for the Eagles, his clubs have developed a reputation for resiliency and this team is no different. Eastern Michigan was 4-6 following a three-game skid in MAC play by an average of 19 points. Its bowl hopes appeared dim at best, but the Eagles rebounded to beat Akron 30-27 and Buffalo 24-11 to earn the 68 Ventures Bowl invitation.

The Eagles have a plodding offense that ranked No. 9 in the 12-team MAC at 20.3 points per game but showed improvement in their final two games with 54 combined points. Starting quarterback Austin Smith is in the transfer portal and not expected to play Saturday. However, Eastern Michigan has been relying on a rejuvenated rushing attack that piled up 327 total yards in the wins over Akron and Buffalo. Leading rusher Samson Evans has 635 yards on 142 carries with 12 touchdowns. Jaylon Jackson provides a one-two punch as he has rushed for 574 yards on 125 attempts with two scores.

