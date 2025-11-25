The final midweek MACtion game of the season will see the Western Michigan Broncos looking to clinch a spot in the conference championship game when they visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday. WMU (7-4, 6-1 MAC) is riding a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Northern Illinois, 35-19, last Tuesday. Eastern Michigan (4-7, 3-4 MAC) is hoping to end its season with three straight victories, and EMU knocked off Ball State, 24-9, on Nov. 15. The Broncos last appeared in the MAC title game in 2016, which they won over Ohio.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. Western Michigan has won the last two meetings. The Broncos are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan spread Western Michigan -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan over/under 46.5 points Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan money line Western Michigan -300, Eastern Michigan +240

This rivalry has been defined by high-scoring affairs in recent years, such as the 66 total points put on the scoreboard the last time Eastern Michigan hosted in 2023. Of their last 13 meetings, 10 of them have eclipsed 50 points. That includes seven of those matchups going over 60 points with three of those going over 70 points.

This year, WMU has seen the Over hit in three of its last four games, while Eastern Michigan's defense ranks 103rd (out of 136 FBS teams) in points allowed.

