Ed Oliver injury: Coach Major Applewhite explains star's absence in second half vs. Memphis
Oliver's knee injury has been bugging him for a month
Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver did not play in the second half of the Cougars' 52-31 loss to Memphis, which will send the Tigers to the AAC Championship Game against UCF. Not coincidentally, Memphis had success running the ball all day against the Houston defense. Two Memphis running backs, including star Darrell Henderson, eclipsed 100 yards on the ground as the Tigers tallied 401 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Oliver, who has been suffering from a lingering bruised right knee, was visibly emotional on the sideline while he sat out with his injury.
Houston coach Major Applewhite said after the game that Oliver's knee started bothering him again. Oliver first suffered the bruised right knee in late October against Navy and has missed basically all of the last four games recovering. Though he tried to give the knee a go vs. SMU earlier this month, Applewhite said Oliver suffered a setback in that game. On Friday, Oliver re-aggravated that knee.
Oliver announced before the season began that he would be declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft. Whether he plays in Houston's upcoming bowl game remains to be seen, though Oliver says he plans to play. However, he clearly wanted to be out on the field vs. Memphis. Oliver and Applewhite also had a very public blow-up right before halftime against Tulane in Week 12 over whether Oliver could wear a team-issued coat on the sideline if he wasn't playing. Applewhite and Oliver later issued statements saying they put the situation behind them.
