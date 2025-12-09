Four years after being fired by LSU, Ed Orgeron has not been shy about his desire to get back into coaching.

Plenty has changed in the college football landscape in those years, most notably players being able to get paid via name, image and likeness deals and now through revenue sharing directly from the schools themselves. That's an adjustment every coach has had to make, and some have adapted to the new way of the college football world better than others.

In a recent appearance on "Bussin' With The Boys," Orgeron joked that after all his years coaching in the SEC, paying players via NIL will only require a "minor adjustment."

"They say, 'Hey coach, you been out of coaching for awhile. How you gonna adjust to NIL?' Orgeron said. "I said, well, it's a minor adjustment. 'What do you mean?' Well, back then we used to walk through the back door with the cash. Now we just gotta walk through the front door with the cash."

Orgeron has long been known as an elite recruiter and that's not a title one could get without knowing how to get things done in the shadows. Now all those conversations and negotiations happen above the table, and Orgeron is pretty confident he can make that small adjustment if he were to land back on a sideline soon.

Orgeron, of course, coached LSU to a national title in 2019 but was let go following the 2021 season. In all, Orgeron had a 51-20 record leading LSU, but went just 11-11 combined in the two years following the national championship. He has not coached since, but the 64-year-old is looking to get back in the action -- perhaps even back in Baton Rouge with the Tigers.