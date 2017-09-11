Ed Orgeron 'fired up' to get LSU star Arden Key back for Mississippi State
Key has been cleared to play against the Bulldogs this Saturday
LSU's defense has been tremendous through two weeks, and now it's going to get an upgrade with one of the best defensive players in the country added to the lineup.
Ed Orgeron announced Monday that Arden Key has been cleared to play in the Tigers' SEC opener against Mississippi State on Saturday, adding that he is "fired up" to have him back in the lineup. According to 247Sports, Orgeron was not yet ready to commit to a snap number for Key until he completes a full week of practice.
"I have to see this week," Orgeron said, via 247Sports. "It's the first time he's been doing drills. It all depends on his condition."
With Key out, LSU fans have gotten to see the instant impact of freshman K'Lavon Chaisson at outside linebacker. It's possible that Key could end up working his way in to the rotation at outside linebacker in his first action since having offseason shoulder surgery.
Through two weeks, LSU (2-0) is allowing just 169.5 yards per game and 3.49 yards per play.
