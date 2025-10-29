As LSU football begins another coaching search, a familiar voice from the program's past made it clear he is ready for a return. Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to a national title six seasons ago, said he would "love to" return to Baton Rouge following the firing of Brian Kelly.

"Are you kidding me? I'm one phone call away," Orgeron said on Wednesday on Unsportsmanlike Radio. "I just gotta get in my truck, I could be there today."

LSU dismissed Kelly Sunday after a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, ending a polarizing tenure that produced back-to-back 10-win campaigns but fell short of championship expectations. His inability to fully connect with the culture of Louisiana is believed to have played a role in his downfall.

Orgeron, a Louisiana native who spent six seasons as coach LSU, understands that connection as well as anyone. On Wednesday, he emphasized that any future Tigers coach must embrace the unique culture that surrounds the program.

"When they meet with the candidate, is this the person that can handle the pressures of LSU and embrace the state of Lousiana?" Orgeron said. "I think that's one of the things, whether that's true or not, it looked from the outside Brian Kelly never embraced the state of Louisiana. And when you get those guys on your side, it's very powerful."

Among the candidates reportedly linked to the LSU opening is current Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, a longtime colleague of Orgeron's. The two first worked together as assistants under Pete Carroll at USC during the program's early-2000s dynasty. Their professional paths crossed again when Kiffin became coach at Tennessee in 2009, hiring Orgeron as an assistant. When Kiffin left for USC the following year in 2010, Orgeron followed. After Kiffin's firing midway through the 2013 season, USC elevated Orgeron to interim coach and he led the Trojans to a 6-2 finish.

Given that history, Orgeron said he'd be open to reuniting with Kiffin in Baton Rouge -- even as an assistant.

"I love LSU," Orgeron said. "I still got my home in Baton Rouge. I loved when I coached with coach (Les) Miles being the defensive line coach. I love the Tigers. And I'm getting back to coaching. For sure I'd consider it. No doubt."

During his six seasons at LSU (2016-21), Orgeron compiled a 51-20 overall record, including a record-setting 15-0 championship year in 2019. That season produced an SEC title and the program's fourth national crown. That season, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, is regarded as one of the most dominant in college football history, with the Tigers defeating seven top-10 opponents on their way to the championship.

LSU went 11-11 over the next two seasons, and dismissed Orgeron at the end of 2021.