Bethune-Cookman head football coach Ed Reed has apologized for a vulgar rant regarding the resources provided to him by the program's administration. Reed, who was hired by the school in December, released the following statement addressing the multiple videos that surfaced over the weekend.

"In regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism," he said (via HBCU Gameday)." My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it's a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too."

Reed hopped on Instagram Live multiple times over the weekend to address issues not only within his own program but HBCUs in general.

"I just pulled up the work. We're going to try to help y'all too man," he said. "Because I know a lot of HBCUs need help. I'm just here to help here first," he said. "I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help. And they need help because of the people who's running it. Broken mentalities out here. I'm going to leave you with that. I gotta get in the office."

Reed -- who was hired by the school in December but has yet to sign his contract, according to his video -- also posted a clip of himself riding on a golf cart as he tore into the conditions around campus.

"Man, get out of here man. I should leave! I'm not even under contract doing this," he said in a separate video. "I'm muttin' us. Get outta here, man. They muttin' me."

Reed replaced Terry Sims, who was fired in November after seven seasons, and takes over a program that went 2-9 overall and 2-6 in SWAC competition. Sims was 38-39 in his seven seasons at Bethune-Cookman and posted 2-9 records in each of the last two seasons.