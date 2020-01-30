Ed Reed returning to Miami (FL) as Hurricanes' chief of staff to coach Manny Diaz

Ed Reed is headed back to the U. The University of Miami (FL) announced Thursday that Reed, an iconic player in the team's run of success during the late 1990s and early 2000s, will join the program as chief of staff.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables," Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said in an announcement of the hire. "He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis."

Reed played for Miami from 1997 to 2001 before he was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. Miami won the 2001 BCS national championship with Reed leading the defense. That 37-14 victory over Nebraska in the Rose Bowl capped a two-year span in which the Hurricanes went 23-1.

According to Miami's announcement, Reed will assist Diaz with "strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development." He will also be a visible figure in Miami's recruiting efforts as Diaz enters his second season searching for sustained success with a program that has only won 10 games in a season once since 2003.

Reed played in the NFL from 2002 to 2013, spending his first 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He won NFL defensive player of the year in 2004, made nine Pro Bowls and helped the Baltimore win the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers in his final season with the team before spending the 2013 season with the Texans and Jets. He officially retired as a member of the Ravens and spent the 2016 season as assistant defensive backs coach for the Bills.

The Louisiana native is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.