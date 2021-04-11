Tennessee State plans to hire former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans great Eddie George as its next head coach, according to multiple reports including Stadium and ESPN. George, who has served as a mentor for players but has limited coaching experience, will take over for Rod Reed after the conclusion of the Tigers' FCS spring season on Sunday. Reed has been coach of the Tigers since 2010, and held a 58-60 record heading into to the spring finale against Southeast Missouri, including a 2-4 record this season.

George played in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans from 1996 to 2003 after a Hall of Fame career as a Heisman Trophy-winner for Ohio State. His No. 27 has been retired by both the Buckeyes and the Titans, and while his post-playing careers as a business executive and actor have taken him on the road, he's remained close to the Nashville community. Tennessee State hopes that George will be able to not only bring notoriety but success for a program that hasn't won the Ohio Valley Conference since 1999 or qualified for the FCS Playoffs since 2013.

With this reported move, George becomes the another NFL great to jump into the coaching ranks at the FCS level, following Deion Sanders' hire at Jackson State. The connection between these two proud programs is College Football Hall of Fame coach John Merritt, who won SWAC titles with Jackson State before taking over at Tennessee State where he had four undefeated seasons and a .828 winning percentage (172-33-7) from 1963-83.