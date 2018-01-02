Electric Texas A&M receiver and returner Christian Kirk declares for NFL Draft

One of the bright spots for Texas A&M over the past three years is making a jump to the NFL. In a statement posted on his Twitter account Tuesday, Aggies receiver Christian Kirk announced that he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft.

It's been an amazing 3 years! Thanks & Gig'em forever!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/ahO4wmMiDv — Christian Kirk (@ChristianDavon2) January 2, 2018

"Almost exactly three years ago, I committed to play football at Texas A&M. It was one of the best decisions of my life. I'm eternally grateful to coach [Kevin] Sumlin and his staff for welcoming a kid from Arizona just looking for an opportunity," Kirk wrote. "Now it is time for the next step. With great excitement and appreciation, I'm announcing my intention to declare for the NFL draft. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. I can't wait to see what the future holds!"

Kirk has led the team in receptions in each of his three years in College Station and finished with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. He finishes second all time in program history in receptions (234) and third all time in yards (2,856) and receiving touchdowns (26). He was also an electrifying return man with six punt returns for scores plus a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Kirk is considered one of the top wideouts for the upcoming draft and should be a borderline Day 1-2 prospect.