Missouri is locking down Eli Drinkwitz, as the Tigers coach reached agreement on a new six-year contract that includes a significant raise and expanded resources for his staff through the 2031 season, the school announced. The deal pushes Drinkwitz's average annual salary past $10.7 million, with his 2026 pay set to rise to roughly $10.25 million -- a notable jump from his 2025 figure, according to ESPN.

The timing is certainly significant, as Drinkwitz emerged as a name to watch in multiple searches, including the still-vacant Penn State opening following James Franklin's October firing. Instead, Missouri doubled down after back-to-back double-digit win seasons and six straight bowl appearances. The enhanced salary pool signals the school's commitment to sustaining its recent surge as it looks to remain a consistent contender in the SEC.

"My family and I believe deeply in the vision and leadership from our administration and are incredibly happy to continue calling Columbia our home," Drinkwitz said in a release. "I'm grateful for the unwavering support of president Mun Choi, the Board of Curators, led by chair Todd Graves and incoming vice chair Bob Blitz, along with our athletics director Laird Veatch. We're also incredibly thankful for the support of our generous donors and NIL partners. I'm committed to continuing our work to build Mizzou into a championship program."

Since taking over ahead of the 2020 season, Drinkwitz transformed Missouri into a consistent program. Heading into the regular-season finale at Arkansas, the Tigers are 28-9 (.757) since the start of 2023 -- the 12th best record in the FBS during that span -- and qualified for a bowl game for the sixth consecutive season under his leadership. Drinkwitz became only the second coach in program history to post back-to-back double-digit win seasons. If Missouri wins its finale against the Razorbacks and a bowl game, it marks 30 victories over three seasons -- a milestone reached only twice before in school history.

"Under his vision and leadership, coach Drinkwitz has transformed the standard for Mizzou Football and united our entire program and fan base behind a clear pursuit of excellence," Veatch said in a release. "We're thrilled he will continue leading our team into the future. This is an incredible time for our program: Our unprecedented 20-game home sellout streak speaks to our fans' tremendous passion and commitment, while the Memorial Stadium Centennial Project reflects our growing and sustained investment in Mizzou Football."

One of the few areas where Drinkwitz faced criticism is against top-tier competition. His teams are 7-18 against AP Top 25 opponents during his tenure, including a current streak of seven straight losses in such matchups, a factor that has kept Missouri from fully establishing itself as a legitimate SEC title contender and College Football Playoff participant.

Drinkwitz's deal also makes him the latest coach to receive an extension amid a flurry of Power Four openings -- eight remain unfilled, including four in the SEC. He had been mentioned as a potential target for Penn State following James Franklin's departure, and even Florida depending on Lane Kiffin's next move.

Missouri's commitment signals that, despite outside interest, Drinkwitz will remain the centerpiece of the program as it pushes to translate consistent success into true championship contention.