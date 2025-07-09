Eli Manning embraced an Auburn tradition and helped Tigers fans set a world record Tuesday for the most toilet paper ever rolled on two oak trees. Auburn fans flock to Toomer's Corner after major sports victories to toss rolls of toiler paper on the oaks at the intersection of College St. and Magnolia Ave., and as part of Manning's show, "Eli's Places," they set an officially recognized record with 7,125 rolls thrown.

Former Auburn quarterbacks Patrick Nix and Bo Nix joined Manning for the event and helped set the record when they chucked toilet paper into the sky themselves.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was set to attend the record-setting effort but did not show. She officially recognized the record, though, and commissioned a plaque to honor the accomplishment.

"In accordance with all available records, these individuals achieved what was previously unheard of by any other person in history," Auburn professor Keith S. Hébert said at the event, reading from Ivey's decree. "Accordingly, I recognize and affirm this moment as the official world record for the highest number of toilet paper rolls ever rolled on two oak trees."

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, there was no official previous world record to be broken. Rather, Manning's event set the mark by which all rollings of Toomer's Corner will be measured.

The 7,125-roll figure is a calculation that summed the rolls purchased for the event and the total that fans are presumed to have brought on their own. The number was not included on the plaque from the Governor, though, because it was unclear ahead of the event just how many people would attend.

Toomer's Corner is embedded into Auburn sports lore. Named for Toomer's Drugs, a small business at the intersection that has been an Auburn establishment since 1896, the oak tree-lined square attracts crowds of fans after games in all sports. It is not universally accepted when or why the tradition of throwing toilet paper onto the trees began. The university notes, however, that Toomer's Drugs was at one point the location of the only telegraph in the city, and that after away football games, employees would throw ticker tape onto the power lines to spread the news of a victory.

The oak trees in 2010 were the subject of an Iron Bowl rivalry incident. They were poisoned after the game against Alabama that year, which led to their removal three years later. Two replacement trees were planted in 2015.