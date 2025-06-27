Eastern Michigan football commit Elijah Berman died Tuesday following a motorcycle crash outside of the 17-year-old's hometown of Dayton, Ohio, his high school principal confirmed to the The Dayton Daily News. A preliminary investigation found that a semi truck was exiting the interstate when it struck a motorcycle, driven by Berman. Authorities say Berman was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. No fault has been determined, but an investigation continues.

Berman committed to Eastern Michigan on June 16 as part of the 2026 recruiting class. The defensive lineman held additional offers from Army, Bowling Green, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio and others, according to 247Sports. Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton posted a message on social media Wednesday expressing condolences.

"It is with broken hearts that our community comes together to embrace the family and friends of senior student Elijah Berman who tragically died Tuesday evening," Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne principal Greg Mueller said, per the Dayton Daily News. "Eli was an all-around Eagle -- a member of the football and track teams, had recently accepted an offer to play college football at Eastern Michigan University, was an Eagle Ambassador, participated in the Little Sibs program and was a strong student with a big personality."