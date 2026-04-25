Kalen DeBoer just landed a huge commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, as five-star quarterback Elijah Haven announced his commitment to Alabama on Saturday.

Haven is the No. 2 overall recruit and No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class, and that pedigree led to a slew of scholarship offers from elite programs around the country. Ultimately, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, product chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins describes Haven as a "supersized quarterback," and it's hard to argue with that assessment considering his 6-foot-5 and 215-pound frame. As a junior, Haven set a Louisiana high school record with 73 total touchdowns while leading Dunham to a state championship.

After Haven's commitment, Alabama's 2027 signing class now ranks 34th nationally, but the team only has five commitments. One of the other blue-chippers in that class is also a quarterback — Trent Seaborn out of Alabaster, Alabama.

CBS Sports will update this story shortly.