Embattled LSU athletic director Joe Alleva steps down, reportedly replaced with Scott Woodward

Update: LSU and athletic director Joe Alleva on Wednesday finalized an agreement to have Alleva step down from his AD job and transition into a "special assistant to the president for donor relations" role with the Tigers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native Scott Woodward -- the current AD at Texas A&M -- is expected to be soon announced as Alleva's replacement, according to BIlly Liucci of TexAgs.com.

"We are grateful to Joe for his years of service and dedication to LSU," school president F. King Alexander said in a statement. "Under his leadership, LSU athletics has become even more nationally competitive and our student-athletes have reached new levels of academic achievement.

Original story

LSU officials are "working to finalize" an agreement that would allow embattled athletic director Joe Alleva to step down, a source told CBS Sports. The Baton Rouge Business Report first reported Wednesday that Alleva is expected to resign perhaps as early as today.

Alleva's situation at LSU is so tenuous that "100 people in town can confirm" he is departing, that same source told CBS Sports.

Verge Ausberry, a former LSU football player and the program's deputy director of athletics, is expected to be named LSU's interim AD.

Sources indicated Alleva had been criticized for the way he handled Les Miles' departure in 2016. Twice Alleva attempted to hire Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State. Fisher eventually went to Texas A&M. Tom Herman's name had also come up to replace Miles before Herman took the Texas job.

There is also a faction at LSU that believes basketball coach Will Wade should not have been suspended. Wade was suspended by Alleva and LSU president F. King Alexander on March 8 after it was reported Wade was caught on an FBI wiretap saying he made a "strong-ass" offer to guard Javonte Smart during recruiting.

Wade was reinstated Sunday after a 37-day suspension.

Alleva came to LSU in 2008 from Duke.