Labor Day Weekend marks the first full college football slate of the season, with the Week 1 college football schedule kicking off on Thursday, August 31. Several teams begin conference play instantly, with Minnesota vs. Nebraska, Georgia Tech vs. Louisville, Clemson vs. Duke and Ohio State vs. Indiana among the league games for anyone making college football picks to evaluate. There are also plenty of intriguing non-conference battles like LSU vs. Florida State, Utah vs. Florida, Tennessee vs. Virginia and Washington vs. Boise State all set to unfold for college football office pool picks.

With the action coming soon, It's already time to start thinking about Week 1 college football picks. One of the closest projected matchups is North Carolina vs. South Carolina, with the Tar Heels listed as three-point favorites in the Week 1 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus. That'll be one of the toughest calls for Week 1 college football pool picks. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC CFB parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. This is a rematch of a 2022 matchup in which Utah fell just short in The Swamp. The Utes led late until a one-yard Anthony Richardson touchdown run with 1:25 to go proved to be the deciding score.

Utah was actually a 2.5-point favorite in that game, and though it fell short, oddsmakers give it a much larger edge playing at home this year, making Utah an eight-point favorite. The Utes hope to have veteran quarterback Cameron Rising back from his ACL injury for Week 1, while Florida is replacing the talented Anthony Richardson at quarterback after he was picked No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Even with some of the questions about Rising's health, Cohen is confidently backing the Utes in this spot, citing their overall experience of 16 returning starters giving them a big edge against a less experienced Florida squad. Make your college football office pool picks here.

