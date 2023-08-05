With the start of college football season just around the corner, it's time to start making college football office pool picks. Fresno State and Purdue are both coming off bowl seasons and will meet on Saturday, September 2. Purdue is a 5.5-point favorite in the Week 1 college football odds according to the SportsLine consensus, which means it could be a challenge making a straight-up pick in your college football pick'em pools. In a battle between two Group of Five schools with serious aspirations, UTSA vs. Houston in Week 1 is currently listed as a pick'em in the college football lines.

Which team should you back and who else should you include in your college football pick'em pools with big games on tap like Tennessee vs. Virginia, Florida vs. Utah and Penn State vs. West Virginia? If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC CFB parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. The Utes are the defending Pac-12 champions and should be ranked to begin the season, but they'll have revenge on their minds after losing to Florida in Week 1 last season by a final score of 29-26.

That game was played at "The Swamp," but Utah will have the advantage of playing at Rice-Eccles Stadium this year. The Utes have won 14 in a row at home, the nation's fourth-longest home winning streak. Third-year starting quarterback Cameron Rising is practicing with limitations after tearing his ACL during last season's Rose Bowl, but Utah has a total of 16 returning starters to lean on.

Meanwhile, Florida only welcomes 11 starters back from a squad that went 6-7 last season and lost five of its last seven games. Anthony Richardson left for the NFL, so the Gators could have quarterback problems of their own. Make your college football office pool picks here.

