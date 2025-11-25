Twenty years ago, Mike Gundy took over Oklahoma State and built one of the most electric programs in the sport. For years, Gundy's teams were defined by dynamic quarterback play and high-flying receivers.

During the descent that ended his career, Gundy lost his way. The greatest coach in program history was fired on Sept. 23 in the midst of an 11-game losing streak against FBS opponents. In his final two games, Oklahoma State scored 15 points.

By hiring Eric Morris, the Cowboys have found the perfect successor to bring the program back.

Morris, the coach at North Texas, was named the next coach at Oklahoma State on Tuesday. He will reportedly stay with the Mean Green through a potential College Football Playoff appearance after leading them to a historic 10-1 campaign.

Morris's offensive innovation echoes the best of the Gundy era. He's won at multiple levels despite facing resource disadvantages. This year, he has the Mean Green at the top of the competitive American Conference. And based on his track record, Morris has a case as the best pound-for-pound quarterback developer in college football.

Early in his career, Morris worked under fellow Texas Tech legend Kliff Kingsbury in Lubbock, including a five-year stint as Patrick Mahomes' offensive coordinator. As a coach at tiny FCS Incarnate Word, Morris led the Cardinals to a conference championship in his first year. Then, he discovered Cameron Ward -- a future No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft -- as a zero-star out of a run-based high school offense.

In recent years, Morris identified John Mateer as a little-known recruit out of DFW. He helped reboot Chandler Morris's career and earn him a major offer from Virginia. Drew Mestermaker is his newest success story, and maybe his greatest.

Meet Drew Mestemaker: North Texas QB enjoying breakout after never starting varsity game in high school Shehan Jeyarajah

The redshirt freshman had never been a full-time starter since freshman year of high school, but Morris brought him in as a preferred walk-on. Now, he leads the nation in passing with 3,469 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions on 9.7 yards per attempt.

Mestermaker was already poised to become one of the hottest names in the transfer portal. Now, after his massive breakout season, Oklahoma State will get the first crack.

And by the way, Mestermaker isn't the only player with Power Four upside that Morris can bring with him to Stillwater. True freshman running back Caleb Hawkins has already rushed for 1,030 yards and 19 touchdowns; he's from Shawnee, Oklahoma. Receivers Wyatt Young and Miles Coleman have multiple years of eligibility remaining. On an Oklahoma State roster with plenty of holes, having an offense to import brings plenty of excitement.

Oklahoma State has not produced an NFL draft pick at receiver since Tylan Wallace in 2021. They haven't produced a drafted quarterback since Mason Rudolph in 2018. The Cowboys are dead last in the Big 12 in offense, and haven't even been top half in the league since 2020.

Against FBS opponents in 2025, North Texas leads the nation in points per drive (3.88) and yards per play (7.4). They're top-five in success rate (55.1%), yards per pass (9.6) and explosive play rate (16.6%).

Fireworks are coming back to Boone Pickens Stadium.

However, there's one thing that really sets Morris apart -- his ability to do more with less. Across his coaching career, Morris has never spent time at an advantaged program. North Texas ranks among the lowest in the American in revenue sharing, and UIW is one of the lowest-funded programs in the FCS. Yet, he still won.

At Oklahoma State, he will feel something brand new: an advantage. The Cowboys are fully funding revenue sharing and will enter the market as buyers. The facilities and stadium are strong. Pairing those resources with his Texas ties should immediately overhaul recruiting. North Texas general manager Raj Murti has already emerged as a star for building a championship-level roster on a shoestring budget.

There are still complications. The Big 12 is littered with offensive-minded coaches who never figured out the defensive side. First-year defensive coordinator Skyler Casity has stabilized the unit at UNT, but Morris faces difficult decisions there. Additionally, the Big 12 is uniquely equipped to defend the Air Raid after decades of exposure dating back to Mike Leach. Morris will have to find the next wrinkle. But across stops, he has always found a way.

Eighteen years ago, Gundy became a national star when he beat his chest and delivered the famous line: "I'm a man, I'm 40." Now, at the same age, Morris arrives in Stillwater with a strong résumé and a clear-eyed view of the modern sport.

No one will ever replace Gundy, but Morris brings many of his greatest qualities, with a contemporary understanding of college football that can push Oklahoma State into the future.