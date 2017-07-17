Ethics office rules UConn coach Randy Edsall violated nepotism laws by hiring son

The Connecticut state ethics office has found that UConn coach Randy Edsall violated state nepotism laws when he hired his son, Corey Edsall, to an assistant position on the coaching staff. A draft ruling has determined that Edsall helping negotiate his son's contract, which is for $95,000, is at the heart of the matter.

Per the Hartford Courant, however, the ethics office is recommending that the ethics board take no action against Randy Edsall or UConn because of the proximity to the upcoming football season, calling any sort of move a "potential disruption." Instead, the younger Edsall will be able to keep his job at the same salary for a year so long as the contract is not renewed.

UConn has said that it "respectfully disagrees" with the conclusion, arguing that Randy Edsall wasn't a state employee when he became involved in his son's contract and that he would not be a direct supervisor for his son.

The draft ruling called the school's attempt to distance the father and son's work relationship "absurd."

The elder Edsall was re-hired by UConn last December after he was the coach of the Huskies from 1999 to 2010. Following an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, he became the coach at Maryland. He was fired midway through the 2015 season.

Corey Edsall was an assistant under his father at Maryland and spent two years on Colorado's staff.