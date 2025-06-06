There is concern that Oregon star wide receiver Evan Stewart could miss the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury this week that's believed to be a torn patellar tendon, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Stewart bypassed the 2025 NFL Draft to return to school for his senior season earlier this year and was the most experienced player at the position returning this fall for the Ducks.

The former five-star prospect transferred from Texas A&M to Oregon last offseason. Stewart caught 48 passes for 613 yards and a career-high five touchdown receptions during the 2024 campaign. Stewart didn't play in Oregon's 41-21 loss in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State due to a lower back injury.

With Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden departing the program, Stewart was expected to be the program's top target for quarterback Dante Moore -- the presumed starter heading into the fall. The Ducks also added Malik Benson (formerly of Florida State and Alabama) via the transfer portal and return Justius Lowe and Gary Bryant Jr.

Lowe appeared in 10 games last season -- making five starts -- and caught 21 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. Bryant had 30 catches for 442 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 but was limited to only two games in 2024.

Oregon also has five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore -- the No. 9 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle -- joining the program. Moore ranked as the No. 1 player at his position in the 247Sports rankings and signed with Oregon after previously being committed to LSU.

Oregon, in its first Big Ten season, posted a perfect 12-0 regular season and then topped Penn State in the conference title game to earn the No. 1 seed in the 12-team College Football Playoff. After a first-round bye, however, the Ducks were trounced by eventual national champion Ohio State in the quarterfinals.

